Dynamic Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, Dynamic has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $124.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,964.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.77 or 0.06751577 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $561.65 or 0.01307256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.16 or 0.00349489 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00126414 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.21 or 0.00612618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.00339528 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.74 or 0.00301970 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DYNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.