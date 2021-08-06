Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

ELMD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.30. 35,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,643. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $97.58 million, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Electromed will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen H. Craney purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 587,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,874.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Electromed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Electromed by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

