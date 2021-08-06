Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.70 Billion

Brokerages expect that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will report sales of $21.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.34 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $20.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $87.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.14 billion to $88.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $91.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.83 billion to $92.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,408 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,691,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,904,000 after purchasing an additional 538,772 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.15. The company had a trading volume of 57,636,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,257,504. Bank of America has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16. The company has a market cap of $337.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

