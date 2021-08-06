Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. 426,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,246. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $776.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $44,674.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $322,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,775.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,383 shares of company stock worth $1,295,005. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

