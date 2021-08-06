Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $78 billion-$80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.78 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.62.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $45.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,283,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,126,781. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $252.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.