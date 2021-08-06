BeatzCoin (BTZC) Trading Down 13.6% This Week

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $48.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000408 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000997 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00079886 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

