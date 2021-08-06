ByteNext One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,620.00 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. ByteNext has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $4,620.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00047369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00123722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00154170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,076.29 or 1.00118824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.48 or 0.00805307 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

