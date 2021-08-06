First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.51. First Horizon reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 87.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 51.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 1,517.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

FHN traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,911,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,970,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

