Reviewing CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get OneSpan alerts:

79.8% of OneSpan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of OneSpan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OneSpan and CleanSpark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan $215.69 million 3.48 -$5.45 million $0.16 116.63 CleanSpark $10.03 million 47.32 -$23.35 million ($0.52) -26.31

OneSpan has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark. CleanSpark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneSpan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

OneSpan has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 5.07, suggesting that its share price is 407% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OneSpan and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan -6.95% -2.26% -1.56% CleanSpark -97.53% -19.32% -18.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OneSpan and CleanSpark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan 0 0 3 0 3.00 CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00

OneSpan presently has a consensus target price of $34.33, suggesting a potential upside of 83.99%. CleanSpark has a consensus target price of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 247.22%. Given CleanSpark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than OneSpan.

Summary

OneSpan beats CleanSpark on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution. It also provides OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions to verify the identity of remote applicants during the new digital account opening, lending, and financing application processes; Mobile Security Suite, a software development kit; and Mobile Authenticator Studio, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application. In addition, the company offers OneSpan Sign, which supports a range of e-signature requirements from simple to complex; Digipass hardware authenticators that supports authentication and digital signatures for applications running on PCs, tablets, and mobile phones; and authentication servers, which enables customers to administer a high level of access control. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users. The company's products include mPulse software suite, a modular platform that provides intelligent control of a microgrid; and microgrid value stream optimizer that offers a robust distributed energy and microgrid system modeling solution. It also provides critical power switchgear and hardware solutions, including parallel switchgear, automatic transfer switches, and related control and circuit protective equipment solutions; technology-based consulting services comprising design, marketing/digital content, engineering and SalesForce development, and strategy services; and distributed energy microgrid system design and engineering, and project consulting services. In addition, the company offers open automated demand response (OpenADR) and other middleware communication protocol software solutions, such as Canvas, an OpenADR virtual top node built for testing and managing virtual end nodes; and Plaid, a software solution that allows internet connected products to add load shifting capabilities into APIs. Further, it owns a gasification technology and process for converting waste and organic materials into synthesis gas, which is used as fuel for power plants, motor vehicles, jets, duel-fuel diesel engines, gas turbines, steam boilers, and as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Woods Cross, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.