Oddz Market Capitalization Achieves $9.43 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last week, Oddz has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000909 BTC on exchanges. Oddz has a market capitalization of $9.43 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00047369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00123722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00154170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,076.29 or 1.00118824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.48 or 0.00805307 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,127,142 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

