Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.14 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%.

NASDAQ:VIR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 803,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,401. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of -1.73. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52.

Several research firms have commented on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $700,583.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,645,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,969,456.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $61,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,167.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,324. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

