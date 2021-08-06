Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BG stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.94. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on BG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

