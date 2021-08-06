AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AVRO traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,656. The firm has a market cap of $322.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.35. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

In other news, Director Philip J. Vickers acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

