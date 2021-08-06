Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Driven Brands stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.87. 2,589,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Driven Brands stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.32% of Driven Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

