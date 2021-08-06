Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $26.86. 697,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,341. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

