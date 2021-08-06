NFT Index (NFTI) Price Tops $918.68

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for about $918.68 or 0.02137578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $28,136.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00055877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.81 or 0.00862791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00096520 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00042531 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

