AmonD Market Capitalization Tops $1.53 Million (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $9,358.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00047570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00121961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00153224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,828.79 or 0.99653826 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.93 or 0.00804908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 834,230,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

