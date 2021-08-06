Alpha Impact Price Reaches $0.0667 on Major Exchanges (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Alpha Impact has a market capitalization of $21.64 million and approximately $15,308.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Impact coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Impact has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00047570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00121961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00153224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,828.79 or 0.99653826 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.93 or 0.00804908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

