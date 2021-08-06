Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to announce $113.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.76 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $102.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $475.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $471.71 million to $479.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $451.52 million, with estimates ranging from $436.46 million to $468.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE:GWB traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.10. 338,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,478. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after buying an additional 34,982 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

