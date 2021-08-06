$7.98 Billion in Sales Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will announce $7.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.52 billion and the highest is $8.33 billion. SAP posted sales of $7.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $32.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.18 billion to $33.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $33.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $35.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SAP.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oddo Bhf lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.37. 490,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,346. The company has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SAP has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.91.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAP (SAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.