Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.130-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-$265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.75 million.

EXTR stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. 645,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 566.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In related news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 7,200 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $155,625.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,321.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

