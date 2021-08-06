Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AXDX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.05. 83,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,211. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $430.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.89. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $17.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 29,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $272,108.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 8,303 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $56,128.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock worth $454,451 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

