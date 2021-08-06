Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%.

Shares of AXNX stock traded up $6.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.58. 940,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Axonics has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 0.07.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,818,185.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,248.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,076,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,227 shares of company stock worth $7,478,848 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.30.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

