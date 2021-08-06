AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%.

AUTO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,940. AutoWeb has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $39.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.01.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AUTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

