Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share.

AAWW traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $72.87. 423,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.01. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.29.

AAWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

