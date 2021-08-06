Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $370,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post sales of $370,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $700,000.00. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $760,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $900,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 68.79% and a negative net margin of 3,394.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VBLT shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 262,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at $1,601,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at $229,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

