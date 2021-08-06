$60.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will post $60.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.00 billion and the highest is $61.55 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $53.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $194.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.26 billion to $196.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $208.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $204.56 billion to $212.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $439.63. 1,780,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $402.60. The stock has a market cap of $194.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $443.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

