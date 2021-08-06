AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. AntiMatter has a market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $566,159.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000528 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00056073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00016147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.41 or 0.00863304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00096388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00042679 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

MATTER is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,310,610 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

