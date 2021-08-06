Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002313 BTC on exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $8.94 million and approximately $78,166.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00047565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00118874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00151427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,833.08 or 0.99830922 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $345.68 or 0.00805669 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

