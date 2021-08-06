$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will post $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIVB. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price objective (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 25,716 shares valued at $14,958,966. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $20.41 on Friday, hitting $589.70. The company had a trading volume of 365,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,351. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $221.55 and a 52 week high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

