Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Issues Earnings Results

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 384.80% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%.

Shares of BNGO stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.32. 8,096,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,168,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 51.65, a quick ratio of 51.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bionano Genomics has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $15.69.

BNGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

