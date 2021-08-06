AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.17. 159,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,810,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $203.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $119.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

