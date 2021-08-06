Analysts Expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to post $182.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.14 million and the lowest is $179.80 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $165.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $823.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $781.10 million to $850.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRPL. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 49.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Purple Innovation by 53.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 661,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,380. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.94. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2,552.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

