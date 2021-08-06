Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $139,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,735.87. 13,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,211. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,578.31. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,045.10.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,692,383. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.