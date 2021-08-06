Polis (POLIS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last week, Polis has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.0876 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $861,115.59 and approximately $2.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001473 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006931 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014054 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $503.40 or 0.01175725 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “POLISUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.