Morpheus Labs (MITX) Market Cap Tops $22.74 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for $0.0534 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $22.74 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00055426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00016006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.76 or 0.00856607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00096272 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00042468 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 425,964,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

