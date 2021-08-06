Brokerages Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $866.30 Million

Brokerages expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report sales of $866.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $859.80 million to $872.80 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $733.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

NYSE:VMI traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.39. The stock had a trading volume of 45,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,291. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $117.36 and a 12 month high of $265.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $94,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

