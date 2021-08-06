VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%.

Shares of VEREIT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,326. VEREIT has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

