Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to Post $2.17 EPS

Analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to announce $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.24. Mastercard posted earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $8.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.16.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,446 shares of company stock worth $244,134,099 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Mastercard by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $374.53. 2,038,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,642. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.47. The firm has a market cap of $371.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

