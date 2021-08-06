Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Coursera Inc. is an online learning platform. It partners with university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Coursera Inc. is based in Mountain View, United States. “

Get Coursera alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

NASDAQ COUR traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $40.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,608,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,379. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.38. Coursera has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 10,407 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $380,479.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,197.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 143,788 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $5,761,585.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 889,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,630,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 501,077 shares of company stock valued at $19,996,288.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 12,324.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coursera (COUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.