Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will announce sales of $1.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the highest is $1.21 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year sales of $2.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.24 million, with estimates ranging from $22.70 million to $41.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million.

RNLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Investec upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renalytix AI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI in the first quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Renalytix AI by 203.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 16.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RNLX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,688. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -175.31. Renalytix AI has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

