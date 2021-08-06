$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post sales of $3.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $12.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $12.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.90 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS.

UHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.08.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,040. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.25. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

