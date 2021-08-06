$461.66 Million in Sales Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to announce $461.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $459.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $465.00 million. SMART Global reported sales of $297.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

SGH stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 334,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,672. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.61 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $151,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,034,147 shares of company stock valued at $153,044,865. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SMART Global by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,033,000 after buying an additional 520,794 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 636,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 5,103.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 450,815 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in SMART Global by 7.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 454,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,689,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global in the first quarter worth approximately $7,757,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

