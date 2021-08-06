Opium Trading Up 27.4% Over Last Week (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Opium has a total market cap of $8.61 million and $91.63 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opium has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00004851 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00047461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00112524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00149670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,822.21 or 1.00453294 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.06 or 0.00804754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OPIUMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.