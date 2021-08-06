WeTrust (TRST) Market Capitalization Tops $778,979.91

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $778,979.91 and approximately $11.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WeTrust alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00055462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.03 or 0.00858651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00096199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00042235 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust (TRST) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WeTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.