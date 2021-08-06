Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Athenex had a negative net margin of 110.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,839. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41. Athenex has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

ATNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

