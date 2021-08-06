Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%.
Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded down $4.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.97. 624,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $107.01 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.34.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BAND. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.44.
Bandwidth Company Profile
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.