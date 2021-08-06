Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded down $4.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.97. 624,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $107.01 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.34.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAND. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.44.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $62,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,733.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

