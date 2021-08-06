Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded down $8.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 717,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

YMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $142,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,071.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,453,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,838,918.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 295,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,399 over the last ninety days. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

