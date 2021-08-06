Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. Regency Centers updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.740-$3.820 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.50-3.58 EPS.
Shares of Regency Centers stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,488. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at $479,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,997 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Regency Centers
Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.