Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. Regency Centers updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.740-$3.820 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.50-3.58 EPS.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,488. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at $479,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,997 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

