Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.950-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.200-$7.500 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Shares of R stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.19. The company had a trading volume of 285,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $89.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is -829.63%.

In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,645 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,482. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

